MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Position Reduced by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

