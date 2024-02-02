Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Terreno Realty worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,758,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRNO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,071. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

