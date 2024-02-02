Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $165,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.89. 27,549,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,190,176. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

