Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

