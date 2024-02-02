Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.93% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

