Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IGFree Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.93% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,415,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.