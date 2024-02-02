Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 2,887,531 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

