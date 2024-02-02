Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.49) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 334,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,452. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $435.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.