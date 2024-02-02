Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,441,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

