Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

