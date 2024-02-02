Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Robert Half also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.680 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 243,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,100. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

