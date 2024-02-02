Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.950-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 22.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion-$43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.9 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY24 guidance to $20.95 to $22.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.50. 509,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,091. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.95.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.