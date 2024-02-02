Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.14 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and $7.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

