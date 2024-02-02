Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,562,000.

FPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. 1,144,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,586. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

