Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Silgan Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 222,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,276. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 140.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.