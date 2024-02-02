NFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.74 or 1.00011956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00185542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.