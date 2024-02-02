First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Position Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 316,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.11. 3,579,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,831. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

