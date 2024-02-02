First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,533,000.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 329,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,529. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

