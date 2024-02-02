SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 5,430,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,200. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

