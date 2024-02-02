iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 28,736 shares.The stock last traded at $87.10 and had previously closed at $87.43.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
