iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 28,736 shares.The stock last traded at $87.10 and had previously closed at $87.43.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.