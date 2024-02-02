Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,814,000 after purchasing an additional 204,620 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. 39,328,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,665,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

