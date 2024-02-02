Open Text’s (OTEX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. CIBC lifted their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 1,065,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $207,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,928,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 15.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.