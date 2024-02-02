Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $74.71. 114,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,150. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.