Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 281,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

