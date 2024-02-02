WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

