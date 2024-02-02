Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,061 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS:ESGV traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $87.33. 424,660 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

