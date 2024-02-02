iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. 189,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

