Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. ProSomnus accounts for approximately 0.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProSomnus in the second quarter worth $46,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSomnus during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProSomnus by 850.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProSomnus by 75.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ProSomnus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 17,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. ProSomnus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

