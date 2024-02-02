Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,226. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.