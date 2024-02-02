Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.