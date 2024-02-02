National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,764 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $40,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE NFG traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $46.47. 120,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.