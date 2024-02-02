Equity Investment Corp Buys 4,339 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $46,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $160,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 496,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

