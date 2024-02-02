Equity Investment Corp Acquires 11,158 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $57,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 137,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.5 %

JLL traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.85. 67,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,469. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

