Equity Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,707 shares during the period. Honda Motor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Honda Motor worth $67,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 311,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

