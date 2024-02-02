Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $61,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

