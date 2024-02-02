Equity Investment Corp Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $63,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.93. 428,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

