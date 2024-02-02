Equity Investment Corp Has $78.75 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises about 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.39% of Coterra Energy worth $78,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 1,895,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,372. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

