The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $98,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

