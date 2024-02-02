Wells Fargo & Company Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $91.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

WEC traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 356,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,745. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

