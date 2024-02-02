Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.05.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 896,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

