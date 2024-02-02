Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %
CARR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.62. 778,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
