Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $95.50. 5,966,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,504,387. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.