Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,822,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,671,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS INDA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 5,987,889 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.