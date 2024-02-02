Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,171,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

