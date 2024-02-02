Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.44. 106,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.