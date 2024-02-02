Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.27. 296,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,059. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $244.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

