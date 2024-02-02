Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $99.84. 659,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,743. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

