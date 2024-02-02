American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of American Electric Power worth $207,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 415,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.