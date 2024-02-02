Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Hits $8.27 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $5,276.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,225.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00157519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00547010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00387190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00164151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000582 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,552,934 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

