SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSE HYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. 286,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,520. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

