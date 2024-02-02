Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.49. 170,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,130. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.09 and a 52 week high of $186.61.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.